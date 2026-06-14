Tragedia en Río de Janeiro: Muere el youtuber Gaspi y el director Lucas Vignale en accidente de helicóptero

El youtuber argentino Gaspar Prim Díaz, conocido como Gaspi, falleció a los 23 años junto al director Lucas Vignale tras un choque de helicópteros en Río de Janeiro. La comunidad de creadores de contenido y la industria musical argentina lamentan la pérdida.

El mundo del entretenimiento digital sufre una pérdida devastadora tras la muerte del creador de contenido argentino Gaspi , whose real name was Gaspar Prim Díaz, at just 23 years of age.

The tragic event occurred this past Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when the helicopter in which he was traveling collided with another aircraft in mid-flight over the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood, located in the western zone of the city. Along with Gaspi, Lucas Vignale, a renowned Argentine film director recognized for his work on music videos for prominent artists such as Trueno, Nicki Nicole, Milo J, Duki and Wos, also lost his life.

The accident has sent shockwaves through both the Argentine content creator community and the international music industry, leaving behind a void that will be difficult to fill. Details surrounding the accident are still being investigated by Brazilian authorities, but preliminary reports confirm a mid-air collision. Social media was quickly flooded with videos and images purportedly showing the moments before the impact, capturing the helicopter's precipitous descent.

The swiftness of the tragedy has left fans, friends, and colleagues in a state of profound disbelief and grief. The sudden loss of two young, talented individuals in such a violent manner has prompted an outpouring of condolences and reflections on the fragility of life across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. Gaspi had risen to fame through his irreverent and humorous street interview videos on YouTube and Instagram, cultivating a massive following with his distinctive style.

His career was on a steep upward trajectory; less than a month before his death, the 3D creation platform Blender had announced a new social media campaign featuring him as the protagonist. The team at Blender expressed their sorrow, stating: "Gracias por todo tu arte, tu magia y tu sensibilidad. Cada uno de nosotros te va a extrañar mucho. Hasta siempre, amigo.

" This endorsement highlighted his influence beyond traditional vlogging, touching the realm of digital art and animation. The reaction from the community was immediate and heartfelt. Ibai Llanos, the globally recognized Spanish streamer and creator of "La Velada," the event that significantly boosted Gaspi's fame, wrote on X: "Qué absoluta desgracia. Qué absoluta tristeza.

Y qué mierda es esta vida a veces. No sé ni qué decir. Descansa en paz, Gaspi.

" This message resonated deeply, encapsulating the collective sentiment. Other major figures like Coscu and Pergolini also shared their grief, with Pergolini noting, "La vida es muy injusta," a phrase that has been widely echoed. The narrative is not just about the accident itself but about the profound impact one young man had on internet culture, bridging Latin American communities through humor and creativity.

The loss of Lucas Vignale, a visionary behind the camera, compounds the tragedy, underscoring a moment of immense sorrow for Argentine creative industries





clarincom / 🏆 3. in AR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaspi Lucas Vignale Accidente De Helicóptero Río De Janeiro Youtuber Argentino

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quién era Gaspi, el youtuber argentino que murió trágicamente en Río de JaneiroEl influencer argentino murió de forma sorpresiva este domingo a los 23 años en un trágico accidente de helicóptero en Río de Janeiro.

Read more »

Fallecen el youtuber Gaspi y el director Lucas Vignale en accidente de helicópteros en Río de JaneiroEl director Lucas Vignale y el reconocido youtuber argentino Gaspi se encontraban en Río de Janeiro grabando contenido cuando ocurrió el choque de dos helicópteros que cobró la vida de seis personas, incluidos ambos creadores. Vignale, conocido por su trabajo en videoclips y cine de autor, había publicado imágenes previas al accidente con el Cristo Redentor y una foto de Gaspi en el lugar.

Read more »

Quién era Lucas Vignale, el director argentino que murió con Gaspi en un accidente de helicóptero en Río de JaneiroTenía 29 años y considerado una de las promesas más destacadas de la nueva generación del cine independiente nacional.

Read more »

Qué se sabe del accidente de dos helicópteros en Río de Janeiro: murieron los argentinos Gaspi y Lucas VignaleEntre las víctimas fatales, que en total fueron 6, también se halla el cantante estadounidense Oliver Tree; hasta el momento las autoridades policiales emitieron pocos detalles

Read more »