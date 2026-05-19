Pressure on Argentine households: sharp rise in public services costs

According to the latest report from the Observatory of Tariffs and Subsidies of the UBA-Conicet, the cost of electricity, gas, water, and transport increased by 17.5% in a month, far exceeding inflation. The increase was 17.5% compared to April and 50% compared to the same period last year. This puts a significant strain on family incomes. A typical family in Buenos Aires needed $249,834 to cover electricity, gas, water, and transport expenses.

El costo de luz, gas, agua y transporte subió 17,5% en un mes y acumula aumentos muy por encima de la inflación. Según el último informe del Observatorio de Tarifas y Subsidios del IIEP (UBA-Conicet), en mayo el costo de los servicios públicos para un hogar tipo del Área Metropolitana de Buenos Aires (AMBA) volvió a registrar un fuerte aumento.

El incremento fue del 17,5% en relación con abril y del 50% en términos interanuales, muy por encima de la inflación acumulada en el mismo período. En este contexto, una familia tipo necesitó $249.834 para cubrir los gastos de electricidad, gas, agua potable y transporte. Dentro de la canasta básica de servicios, el transporte continúa siendo el rubro de mayor peso: el gasto mensual promedio en movilidad asciende a $110.438 y explica el 48% del total.

Detrás se ubican la electricidad para usuarios N1, sin subsidios, con $52.811 mensuales, el gas natural con $49.972 y el agua potable con $36.612. El informe muestra que, entre diciembre de 2023 y mayo de 2026, la canasta de servicios públicos acumuló un incremento del 800%. Los subsidios económicos destinados a energía y transporte crecieron 14% en términos reales acumulados durante 2026.

Los energéticos concentran el 76% del total y aumentaron 50% interanual real, impulsados principalmente por mayores transferencias a CAMMESA y ENARSA. En contraste, los subsidios al transporte cayeron 34% en términos reales. La canasta de servicios públicos ya representa el 14,1% del salario promedio estimado para mayo en el AMBA. La factura combinada de luz y gas equivale a cerca del 5% del salario RIPTE en hogares sin subsidios y al 3,6% en aquellos que sí reciben asistencia estatal.

En promedio, los hogares del AMBA pagan el 58% del costo, mientras que el Estado financia el 41% restante a través de subsidios. En electricidad, los usuarios afrontan el 67% del costo total, y en gas natural el 74%





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Costs Of Services Inflation Transporte Gastos Públicos Canasta Básica De Servicios Subsidios

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