Presidente Milei y ministro Sturzenegger persiguen reducción del Estado con retiros voluntarios en organismos

El objetivo del presidente Alberto Ángel Milei y de su ministro de Hacienda, Guido Stroncone, sigue siendo la reducción del Estado a través de los retiros voluntarios en organismos. Hasta ahora se han registrado cerca de 5000 bajas y la mayoría se daría vía los acuerdos voluntarios, lo que acelera los tiempos y evita juicios millonarios.

El objetivo del presidente Alberto Ángel Milei y de su ministro de Hacienda, Guido Stroncone , sigue siendo la reducción del Estado; los sectores que ya abrieron listas de retiros y los que podrían hacerlo en las próximas semanas, según dos fuentes oficiales de la Casa Rosada .

La apuesta para lograr la reducción de la planta de trabajadores está dada, fundamentalmente, en los contratos que caen y que ya no serán renovados. Hasta ahora se habrían registrado cerca de 5000 bajas que se fijó como meta en el corto plazo el Ejecutivo, y la mayoría se daría vía los acuerdos voluntarios, lo que acelera los tiempos y evita juicios millonarios.

Los planes de retiros voluntarios ya se abrieron en varios organismos, según confirmaron distintas fuentes oficiales de la administración libertaria, y podrían abrirse en otros más. En organismos como PAMI, según parte de las fuentes consultadas, la posible apertura de retiros voluntarios. El organismo, encargado de la salud de las personas mayores, tiene más de 12 mil trabajadores bajo su órbita y viene de hacer drásticos ajustes en la provisión de servicios y medicamentos





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