Malpass: Dollarization is a 'commitment not to go back' for Argentina's economy

Malpass, who was close to US President Donald Trump, expressed doubts about the dollarization scheme and emphasized the need for President Javier Milei to make a decision. He argued that dollarization would not solve structural problems alone but would help in resolving them because stability would force political leaders to focus on solving problems.

Malpass, who was close to US President Donald Trump, said: ' Argentina is sinking and it's due to the peso. If they dollarize, the program will work.

' President Javier Milei had made dollarization one of his campaign axes and it would be Ocampo who would arrive at the Central Bank with the ultimate goal of closing it. However, that quickly fell out of the plans and the peso strengthened in the last years after the initial devaluation. Malpass insisted that doubts about this scheme are widespread. Cochrane raised that the main concerns revolve around different axes.

One of them is that as soon as the dollarization is announced, the peso will lose value. The other is that the dollar is not at its moment of greatest strength, although he considered it useful for countries like Argentina.

The third is whether banks would have enough dollars to supply, a problem dismissed based on the official estimates of dollars below the mattress reaching u$s 140,000 million, while the total of circulating pesos amounts to less than u$s 100,000 million.

'Start by eliminating the existing controls on the use of dollars' , he added, in line with the Government's decision to launch the Fiscal Innocence Law, which so far had 80,000 adherents. Even emphasizing that if Argentina were to assume the commitment of dollarization, Wall Street 'would buy that bet' because that measure is 'to burn the sails and the ropes': 'Once you dollarize, you can't go back.

You can, but you would have to 'desdollarize', try to force people to use your own currency, something monumental. If you dollarize, it's a commitment not to go back. For Malpass, the scenario is more pressing: 'Dollarization does not mean just that people use dollars. It means eliminating the local currency.

The reason is that, while that currency remains in the country, new investment will not come.

'There is no need for more dollars in Argentina; even those that are under the mattress are not strictly necessary because, when Argentina says it will stop imposing the peso, dollars will enter. The capacity for new investment is enormous.





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Dollarization Argentina Stability Inocencia Fiscal Banco Central Wall Street Fiscal Innocence Law Bono Del Tesoro A Corto Plazo Stablecoins

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