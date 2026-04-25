Leo Montero desembarca en TN con Random: entrevistas íntimas y reveladoras

Leo Montero estrenará Random en TN, un ciclo de entrevistas mano a mano que busca el costado más humano de figuras destacadas, comenzando con Juan Sebastián Verón. El periodista comparte detalles de su carrera, su vida personal y su compromiso con los animales.

Leo Montero arrives at TN with Random , a one-on-one interview cycle focusing on the personal stories of his guests. The debut will be on Monday, May 27th, on all TN digital platforms, with a face-to-face interview with Juan Sebastián Verón .

The cycle promises top-level interviewees, in-depth conversations, and a search for the most human side of the characters. Before the debut, the host showed enthusiasm for his current career and renewed expectations. In his chat with TN Show, the journalist spoke about this project that has him as the protagonist: with an intimate and relaxed approach, Random seeks to move away from traditional interviews to delve into the most human side of each figure.

In addition to discussing the cycle, Montero reflected on his journey in the media, the challenges he faced when leaving his native Córdoba, the key role of his partner Malu Tedesco in his daily life, and his deep love and respect for animals and his rescued greyhounds. The host did not hide his joy for this professional present and the arrival of his cycle at TN: “I am very happy to come with Random, I really wanted to work here because it is a super channel.

” In this sense, he highlighted the interview format that the cycle proposes, especially focused on intimate conversations.

“It’s nice for me to interview one-on-one, especially with athletes, which is what I have always liked the most,” he expressed. When asked how he prepares to obtain the deepest phrases from his interviewees, Leo stressed that the most important thing is to know how to listen so that the guests “open up” and make personal statements that they had not told before.

“Emphasizing the ‘what’ and the ‘how’, the basics of journalism,” he assured. Although the interviews are one-on-one, Montero remarked on the importance of the team behind each production, even though he is the visible face: “We are a lot of people working and it cannot be done alone. All my life I have understood that this is like a sport, each one in their role.

It makes me happy when things go well for us and when, after a note, we comment ‘hey, he said something he had never said before’”. Before establishing himself on television, the host went through a strong adaptation process when he moved from Córdoba to Buenos Aires around the age of 23. That change marked a before and after in his personal and professional life.

“I always say that it was terrible to arrive without contacts and without anything. Coming from somewhere in the interior of the country to Buenos Aires dazzles you, loots you, scares you, stresses you,” he recalled about that first impact with the city.

During his chat with TN Show, he recounted one of his strongest shocks that he experienced in his youth when he went to the house of an acquaintance to ring his doorbell on a Sunday: “He told me: ‘No, look, let’s schedule for next week because I can’t today, I’m busy. ’ For me that was a shock because in Carlos Paz I would walk in unannounced to have mate. ” “Those things impact you.

So it was going out on the field,” Montero reflected on the difficult situations that marked him to give it his all and pursue his dreams in the big city. On a personal level, Montero highlighted the fundamental role of his wife Malu, with whom he has shared his life for more than two decades and also a large part of his work projects.

“She is my wife and my stylist. We work together, we produce everything. The changes were very noticeable with her hand versus what I brought before,” said the broadcaster and stressed that throughout this time there has been a lot of “personal and professional growth” that has benefited them both.

In addition to the work projects they share, Montero explained how they organize their daily dynamics so that the couple continues to function.

“We didn’t want to have children, but we always have two, three or four dogs. There are many responsibilities and obligations, that is sacred. We get along very well because we are very companions,” he explained. About Malu, Leo also detailed: “She was a costume coordinator at Fox.

She knows the world of football, she studied journalism, production, we did radio together. So she understands me more than a person who is not from television, and that is why we can have the rhythm we have. ” “I’m going to play soccer, basketball, paddle tennis, I go to the bar. Sports are sacred, my dogs are sacred, going to the movies, traveling.

I enjoy a lot, but I work a lot. And it seems to me that if she weren’t on the same line, it would be impossible to have 21, 12 to 14 years together. It would be a drag,” the journalist reflected. Another pillar in the host’s life is his commitment to animals.

Over the years, he has adopted several dogs and has actively participated in rescue, especially of greyhounds, a cause that deeply affects him. Among his most moving stories is that of Simón, a rescued greyhound whose death marked him: “It was a degree of sadness so, so profound that I found myself at 3 in the morning crying alone in the bathroom because I had seen a photo of him.





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Leo Montero Random TN Entrevistas Juan Sebastián Verón Malu Tedesco Animales Greyhounds

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