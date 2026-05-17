Jannik Sinner wins Italian Open tennis tournament, becomes first Italian to win Masters 1000 title in 50 years

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, defeated Casper Ruud, of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 17, 2026. Sinner extended his unbeaten streak in the season, won his sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title, and became the first Italian to win a Masters 1000 title in 50 years. Ruud, who played a great final, admitted that Sinner was superior and congratulated him on his historic triumph.

Jannik Sinner , of Italy, defeated Casper Ruud , of Norway, 6/4, 6/4 in the final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Sinner extended his unbeaten streak in the season, won his sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title, and became the first Italian to win a Masters 1000 title in 50 years. Ruud, who played a great final, admitted that Sinner was superior and congratulated him on his historic triumph. Sinner also won the doubles title with Horacio Zeballos, but lost the final to Vavassori/Bolelli.

Sinner's great season continued with his sixth consecutive win in the Masters 1000 category, and he is now only one Grand Slam away from completing his career Grand Slam. The Italian Open doubles title was the ninth Masters 1000 title for the duo, and they are now the first Italian pair to win the Rome men's doubles title in 66 years.

The Italian duo, who were seeded seventh, had to come back from a set down in the first set and won the match with a lot of effort. They will continue to fight for their first trophy of the season





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Tennis Italian Open Masters 1000 Jannik Sinner Casper Ruud Italian Norwegian Unbeaten Streak Masters 1000 Title Italian Open Doubles Title Rome Men's Doubles Title Italian Duo Italian Pair

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