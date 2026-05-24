El Instituto de Seguridad de la IA del gobierno británico está contratando a empleados de OpenAI y Google y está convirtiendo en un modelo a seguir para los países que enfrentan los nuevos riesgos que entraña la inteligencia artificial. El Instituto publica sus investigaciones y colabora con las agencias de seguridad nacional británicas para identificar y prepararse para cualquier amenaza que pueda surgir de la IA.

El Instituto de Seguridad de la IA del gobierno británico contrató a empleados de OpenAI y Google y está convirtiendo en un modelo a seguir para los países que enfrentan los nuevos riesgos que entraña la inteligencia artificial.

En Parliament Square, Londres, se encuentra la sede del Instituto de Seguridad de la IA, que emplea a inspectores de armas, epidemiólogos y criptógrafos para investigar los riesgos de esta tecnología. Un equipo dirigido por Xander Davies, un norteamericano de 25 años, está tratando de hacer pisar el palito a un chatbot de IA para que les compartan instrucciones para armamentizar la bacteria causante del ántrax y convertirla en una letal arma biológica.

El Instituto de Seguridad de la IA ha detectado importantes fallos de seguridad en todos los modelos de IA líderes que han probado, incluido Claude, de Anthropic, y Gemini, de Google. La organización publica sus investigaciones y colabora con las agencias de seguridad nacional británicas para identificar y prepararse para cualquier amenaza que pueda surgir de la IA.

La administración Trump está considerando que presentan algunas similitudes con el enfoque pionero del grupo británico, dado que muchos gobiernos carecen de los conocimientos técnicos necesarios para supervisar esta tecnología y dependen de que las grandes empresas tecnológicas se autorregulen





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