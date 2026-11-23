Fiorentina cayó ante Monza con doblete de Varela. Ezequiel Mastantuono jugó 67 minutos, pero el equipo no evitó la derrota en visita crítica por la zona de descenso.

Fiorentina suffered a significant setback in the Serie A standings after falling to Monza in a crucial away match. The Viola, coached by Giuseppe Iachini, visited the U-Power Stadium hoping to escape the bottom of the table but left with no points.

The Portuguese attacker Gustavo Varela was the standout figure of the encounter, scoring twice. His first goal came from a penalty kick, awarded after Ezequiel Mastantuono attempted to distract the referee during the execution. Varela added a second strike, assisted by Jay Robertson, to secure the victory for Monza.

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Giuseppe Iachini started both Argentine players, Mastantuono and Santiago Pellegrino, in an attempt to improve the team's performance. Mastantuono played 67 minutes before being substituted, while Pellegrino completed the full 90 minutes. The two rarely found space in an attack that struggled to break down Monza's defense.

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The most dangerous chance for Fiorentina came when Mastantuono dribbled down the left wing and crossed the ball back to Pellegrino. However, the Monza goalkeeper made a crucial save to deny the Argentine forward. Despite these efforts, the visitors could not convert their opportunities into goals.

Monza's victory improves their position, while Fiorentina's situation becomes increasingly precarious. The team now faces immediate pressure to recover, with the next match against Udinese being vital. That game will take place on Sunday, November 29, at 8:30 PM Argentine time, offering a chance to avoid falling further into the relegation zone.