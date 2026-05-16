Discovery of historic ships in Algeciras Bay sheds light on warfare, maritime trade

The archaeological dig in the Algeciras Bay revealed the presence of 34 historic ships dating back centuries. The ships were discovered near the trade route that navigated the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean, providing insight into the maritime history of the region.

La bahía de Algeciras, en el sur de España, ofrece una lectura fascinante de la historia comercial, militar y marítima entre el Mediterráneo y el Atlántico, a lo largo de siglos.

Durante el período comprendido entre 2020 y 2023, los investigadores documentaron en detalle 34 embarcaciones en la bahía, con vestigios de barcos británicos, españoles, venecianos, neerlandeses y una hélice y motor de un avión de la década de 1930. El equipo de la Universidad de Cádiz y la Universidad de Granada encontró que este canal natural era uno de los obstáculos que los barcos siempre debían atravesar, tanto por motivos comerciales como militares.

Estos restos pueden ofrecer detalles valiosos sobre las formas de navegación utilizadas durante esa época histórica, y pueden contribuir a una comprensión más profunda de las formas en que los barcos de todos los orígenes se conectaban desde Europa hasta el norte de África. Además, se encontraron vestigios de presencia de barcos británicos cerca de Gibraltar, que eventualmente involucraron la camuflaje y tácticas de combate en el estrecho





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Historic Ship Algeciras Bay Trade Route Maritime History Venetian Ship

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