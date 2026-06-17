Cristian Ritondo's bloc maintains stance against the government, urging it to remove Adorni from office

The block led by Cristian Ritondo in the Argentine Congress has agreed to continue its opposition to the government, urging it to remove Adorni from office. The opposition party, the PRO, has intensified its relationship with the government and no longer guarantees full support in Congress.

Este martes hubo una reunión del bloque que comanda Cristian Ritondo en Diputados y se consensuó seguir en la misma línea que hasta ahora.

"La postura es instar al Gobierno a que lo echen", remarcó a TN alguien que presenció el encuentro. Pese a la presión sobre Adorni, el PRO no cambia su estrategia legislativa: apuntan a que Milei le pida la renuncia. (Foto: PRO).

El punto de inflexión llegó en las últimas semanas con la investigación por presunto enriquecimiento ilícito contra el jefe de Gabinete, y las contradictorias explicaciones que brindó en una entrevista televisiva y el tamaño de las cifras declaradas ante la Oficina Anticorrupción generaron gran malestar, incluso puertas adentro del gabinete. Para peor, quienes hasta ahora oficiaron como socios en el Congreso, el PRO, marcaron una fuerte postura: "Presidente: los que estamos apoyando al cambio" (Foto: Cámara de Diputados).

"no es la interpelación, sino el emplazamiento a las comisiones" . Esta diferencia técnica se explica en que, de esta manera, se obligaría a las comisiones a habilitar el tratamiento de los proyectos. En cuanto al tema Adorni, sostenemos que es una decisión del Presidente el armado de su equipo y que apelamos a que el gobierno decida disminuir el ruido", indicaron desde el bloque.

En los próximos días, la oposición férrea en Diputados insistirá con el pedido de interpelación a Adorni y el PRO en esta oportunidad no tiene una posición tomada. Parte de esa indefinición tiene que ver con quesi pasa por la Cámara Alta, no habría necesidad de tratarlo en Diputados. un integrante de la bancada que conduce Cristian Ritondo. Dentro del bloque hay una inclinación mayoritaria a no acompañar el pedido para no complicarse las cosas.

El PRO redobló la apuesta y le pidió al Presidente que "defienda el cambio y no a Adorni" (Foto: captura X @proargentina). Incluso el durísimo mensaje difundido en las redes sociales del partido contó con el aval de Ritondo, que integra la mesa política del partido donde se consensuó el tono y el contenido del mensaje.

De ese selecto grupo forman parte también los gobernadores (Nacho Torres, Rogelio Frigerio y Jorge Macri), María Eugenia Vidal, Guillermo Montenegro, Fernando de Andreis. se sinceró un referente del PRO a este medio. "El accionar de Adorni es indefendible", enfatizó





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