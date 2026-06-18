Controversia política en Argentina: Analistas critican la estrategia de Milei frente a funcionario cuestionado

El gobierno de Javier Milei enfrenta críticas por mantener en su cargo a un funcionario cuestionado pese a los pedidos de la oposición. Consultores advierten sobre el deterioro en la valoración pública y la sobrestimación de variables económicas sobre factores emocionales.

El gobierno de Javier Milei enfrenta una creciente controversia política debido a la permanencia de un alto funcionario, whose identity is not specified in the original text, amidst strong opposition demands for his removal.

Despite the Casa Rosada's staunch defense of the official and its rejection of opposition-driven removal requests, the issue continues to dominate both the political and media agenda. The ruling party bets that the state of the economy will eventually outweigh any temporary conflict.

However, various analysts warn that this strategy may be flawed. Jaime Durán Barba, a consultant, has criticized Milei's approach, noting that closely followed opinion polls show a deterioration in public perception partly due to the government's stubborn attitude towards the official in question. Durán Barba argued that even if the official were completely innocent, the manner in which the situation is handled is counterproductive. According to the Ecuadorian consultant, every attempt at a public explanation only aggravates the problem.

He stated, "Each new explanation he has given to his problem has only made things worse," and emphasized that explanations must serve to protect the most important thing for a government: the president. He considered that the voluntary departure of a questioned official is often a less costly alternative for an administration.

"For the government, it is better for him himself to ask to step aside, which is more honorable for him," he remarked. The consultant also asserted that the episode has already had concrete consequences on the public evaluation of the ruling party.

"I have a lot of access to Argentine polls," he affirmed before revealing data from studies by trusted consultants. He explained that the government tends to overestimate the weight of economic variables and underestimate emotional factors.

"People have feelings, we are not Excel sheets," he pointed out. In that sense, he questioned the idea that an improvement in economic indicators alone would be enough to compensate for the political damage caused by a high-profile controversy. He ironically referred to inflation, saying "people taking to the streets shouting long live, 0.3 less, 0.3 less," alluding to the marginal impact of economic improvements on public sentiment.

Durán Barba noted that political recoveries can happen quickly, citing as an example that La Libertad Avanza suffered setbacks in some districts during the September elections and managed to reverse the situation just a month later. However, he was much more forceful when asked about the consequences of keeping the official in office. Regarding an eventual wear and tear of the official party, the advisor stated that this phenomenon does not necessarily benefit traditional parties.

On the contrary, he considered that in Latin America there is a growing trend toward the emergence of disruptive figures outside conventional political structures. The text also mentions that the interest rate remains in the range between 3.5% and 3.75%, noting that the central bank sent a hawkish signal to the market, and includes a brief note on daily economy updates





Cronistacom / 🏆 16. in AR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Javier Milei Jaime Durán Barba Funcionario Cuestionado Encuestas Daño Político Economía Inflación La Libertad Avanza

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cavallo critica el modelo económico de Milei y teoriza sobre un regreso del peronismoDomingo Cavallo, ex ministro de Hacienda de Argentina, ha expresado su opinión sobre el modelo económico del candidato presidencial Javier Milei. Cavallo considera que el modelo debería ser más entendible y que no encuentra razonabilidad en él.

Read more »

El presidente Milei habla en Nueva York y la oposición avanza contra el jefe de GabineteEl presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei, habló en la Universidad Yeshiva, en Nueva York, el lunes 9 de marzo de 2026, y abrió un nuevo capítulo en la saga que tiene como eje sus decisiones políticas. La oposición dialoguista está cada día más cerca de apoyar la remoción del jefe de Gabinete, impulsada por el kirchnerismo.

Read more »

Milei celebrará el Día de la Bandera en Rosario y prepara giras internacionalesJavier Milei volverá a celebrar el Día de la Bandera en Rosario junto al gobernador Maximiliano Pullaro y el intendente Pablo Javkin. Luego viajará a Tucumán por el aniversario del Pacto de Mayo. Su agenda incluye viajes a Madrid para una conferencia, al Mercosur en Paraguay y a Estados Unidos. El Tour de la Gratitud solo tuvo eventos en Córdoba y Buenos Aires.

Read more »

La advertencia para Milei que deja la salida a Bolsa récord de SpaceXLas dudas sobre el valor real de la compañía de Elon Musk, las inversiones prometidas del sector y el riesgo de burbuja que debe mirar Argentina

Read more »