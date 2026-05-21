Challenges and Opportunities in the Extended Producer Responsibility System for Plastic Packaging

The IV Jornadas Internacionales sobre la "Ley de Envases Vacíos de Fitosanitarios" explored the main challenges and opportunities of the extended producer responsibility system in managing plastic packaging waste. The event, held at the Centro de Convenciones de Córdoba on Tuesday 19, aimed to bring together multiple stakeholders from the agricultural, industrial, and technical environmental sectors to promote sustainable practices and responsible environmental management. The panel discussion emphasized the growing importance of sustainability in the agricultural business, driven by territorial deployment that ensures efficient end-of-life packaging disposal and compliance with current environmental regulations.

En las IV Jornadas Internacionales sobre la "Ley de Envases Vacíos de Fitosanitarios", se planteó el desafío de la responsabilidad extendida al productor. Las IV Jornadas Internacionales sobre la "Ley de Envases Vacíos de Fitosanitarios", se realizaron este martes 19 en el Centro de Convenciones de Córdoba.

(Foto: CampoLimpio). Las IV Jornadas Internacionales sobre la "Ley de Envases Vacíos de Fitosanitarios", se focalizaron en los principales desafíos y oportunidades que presenta el sistema de gestión ambiental, enmarcado en la referencias del sector productivo, la industria y el ámbito técnico ambiental. La esencia del sistema es la articulación constante de actores, públicos y privados, en pos de un interés común: el cuidado del ambiente





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Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) System Plastic Packaging Waste Management Responsible Environmental Management Agricultural Sector Industrial Sector Technical Environmental Sector Industry 4.0 Sustainability In The Agricultural Business

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