Bizum, a new multi-bank digital wallet, is about to launch. It will allow users to start making payments immediately without adding any new payment methods or making any additional configurations. It will be gradually open to acceptance in stores. Bizum launches the new contactless payment feature for all its users from Monday, with the aim of being adopted in stores starting from next week.

Bizum arrives at physical stores from Monday: here are the shops and banks that will activate the new contactless payment . (Source: shutterstock). , although only those users whose banks start offering the service from now on, it will be gradually adopted in the stores that accept payments with Bizum .

Bizum presents itself as a multi-bank digital wallet, a key difference compared to other similar solutions. In addition to allowing payments with Bizum, it will also incorporate the sectors and territories where payment with Bizum in physical stores will be implemented. on a one-by-one basis, following the same functioning as Bizum already uses to send money between individuals. Bizum arrives at physical stores from Monday: here are the shops and banks that will activate the new contactless payment. (Source: shutterstock). , the new digital wallet launched by Bizum





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Bizum Multibank Digital Wallet Contactless Payment Shops And Banks Hacienda Warning Transfers Between Individuals

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