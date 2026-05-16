Benjamín Scerra, 23, encontrados muerto; se cree haberle perpetrado homicidio en la Celulosa, tras intentar vender ropa vinculada al paradero

Benjamín Scerra, 23, was found dead in a wooded area close to the Celulosa company, near the mountain foot of Chile's southernmost city of Punta Arenas, after running away with a friend on May 8th. His body was found four days later due to the fact that he had tried to sell his clothes and a telephone linked to his disappearance.

Benjamín Scerra, who had been wanted by police for running away since May 8 at night when he left his house accompanied by a friend, was found dead on Thursday morning.

According to the autopsy, the homicide was perpetrated after the following interactions took place: one of the group was already arrested, and the other, the presumed author of the homicide, could be either of the individuals involved in the group. A crucial witness has testified with what they heard that night, regarding the disappearance of Scerra. The witness confirmed having heard a conversation from a group of boys around the corner of their house where Scerra was found.

Scerra's body was found in a wooded area near the Celulosa company, located at the foot of Mount Colorado. As of now, the fugitive from justice, who attempted to sell the clothes and phone of the missing young man, remains on the run and is still being looked for by the police. The investigation is being handled by the San Lorenzo State Fiscal Office, led by Aquiles Balbis





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Fugitives Missing Persons Homicides Fugitives Missing Persons Celulosa Cornelio Llover Alto

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