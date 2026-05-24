Argentine Beef Exports Decline in March, but Positive Trend Continues

Argentine beef exports experienced a significant decline in March, with a 26,5% drop in volume and a 24,6% decrease in value. However, the positive trend continued in the first four months of the year, with a 7,5% increase in volumes and a 44,5% rise in dollar value. The Consorcio de Exportadores de Carnes Argentinas (ABC) reported that cattle slaughtering vessels were dismantled in April.

Las exportaciones de carne bovina refrigerada y congelada en marzo de 2026 mostraron una caída significativa del 26,5% en volumen y del 24,6% en valor.

En los primeros 4 meses, los volúmenes embarcados son un 7,5% superiores, mientras que ingresaron un 44,5% más de dólares. El Consorcio de Exportadores de Carnes Argentinas (ABC) informó que se derrumbaron las embarcaciones de cortes bovinos en abril. En abril de 2025, los volúmenes exportados resultaron un 13% inferiores, mientras que el valor obtenido fue un 19,7% superior. Pese a esta merma mensual, los números continúan siendo positivos en el acumulado del primer cuatrimestre del 2026.

La República Popular China es el principal destino de exportación, tanto para el mes de abril como para el acumulado de los primeros cuatro meses del año. En el último mes, se embarcaron con destino a China 11,7 mil toneladas de carne con hueso y huesos bovinos producto de la despostada, por un valor de 34,2 millones de dólares y aproximadamente 14,8 mil toneladas de carne bovina deshuesada, por un valor de 87,6 millones de dólares.

China representó el 57,4% de los volúmenes exportados en abril de 2026; y el 60,7% del acumulado en los primeros cuatro meses del año. En marzo de 2026, el precio medio de las ventas a China de carne sin hueso se ubicó alrededor de los US$5940 por tonelada. Las exportaciones de menudencias y preparaciones a base de carne bovina del mes de abril de 2026 totalizaron un volumen de 6,9 mil toneladas, por un valor de 18,1 millones de dólares.

En los primeros cuatro meses del 2026, las ventas de menudencias y preparaciones bovinas treparon a un volumen de 34,6 mil toneladas, por un valor de 88 millones de dólares. Las exportaciones totales de carne bovina refrigerada y congelada por un volumen de 728,4 mil toneladas peso producto; y un valor monetario obtenido cercano a 4318 millones de dólares





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Argentine Beef Exports March 2026 April 2025 China Menudencias Y Preparaciones Bovinas República Popular China

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