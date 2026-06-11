Argentina: Import Duty Reduction for US-Made Vehicles Expected in August

The upcoming administration of Javier Milei is expected to announce a special regime in August that will significantly reduce the costs of importation for certain models manufactured in the United States. This measure would open the door to the arrival of vehicles that currently have a limited presence or are not sold in Argentina due to their high final price. The benefit would be exclusively for vehicles imported from the United States, which currently pay the extra-zone tariff of the Mercosur.

que podría generar un fuerte impacto en el mercado automotor argentino. Según adelantó el diputado nacional Manuel Quintar, la administración de Javier Milei anunciaría en agosto un régimen especial que permitiráDe confirmarse, la medida representaría una reducción significativa en los costos de importación para determinados modelos fabricados en Estados Unidos y abriría la puerta a la llegada de vehículos que hoy tienen una presencia limitada o directamente no se comercializan en la Argentina debido a su elevado precio final.

Según Quintar, el cupo sería de 10.000 unidades anuales y se renovaría cada año. El beneficio alcanzaría exclusivamente a vehículos importados desde Estados Unidos, que actualmente tributan el arancel extrazona del Mercosur. Entre los vehículos que podrían beneficiarse de esta eventual medida aparecen, entre otros productos comercializados por marcas como Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota y BMW.

La eliminación del arancel permitiría reducir los precios de venta respecto del esquema actual y mejorar la competitividad de estos vehículos frente a otros modelos importados o producidos en la región. Por el momento, no se conocen detalles sobre cómo se distribuiría el cupo entre las automotrices, qué requisitos deberían cumplir los vehículos para ingresar bajo este régimen ni si existirán limitaciones de precio o volumen por marca.

Habrá que esperar al anuncio oficial previsto para agosto para conocer el alcance definitivo de una medida que podría modificar el panorama de los vehículos importados en la Argentina y ampliar la oferta de modelos provenientes de Estados Unidos





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