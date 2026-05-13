Alpine F1 Team Rumored to Transition to Gucci as Main Sponsor, Ahead of Contract Ending with BWT

Alpine F1 Team is planning a significant shift in its commercial structure as it anticipates a transition to a new sponsor deal with Gucci, the Italian fashion house. The transition is expected to occur in 2027, with potential financial implications of 30-60 million euros per season.

Alpine Formula One Team revealed a strong rumor regarding a potential shake-up in its commercial structure, suggesting a transition to a new sponsor deal with Gucci , the Italian fashion house.

The source of this information is believed to be European specialized media, and it had a significant impact on fans and F1 enthusiasts. Alpine is currently under a contract with BWT, the water treatment company, which will expire in 2026, and the team is actively exploring new partnerships for the next phase of its ambitious sports project. Gucci is seen as a leading candidate to replace BWT as Alpine's primary sponsor.

Gucci, a renowned Italian luxury fashion brand, aims to expand its presence in the American market and views F1 as an ideal platform to enhance its global visibility. Financial details of the potential deal, estimated between 30-60 million euros per season, make it one of the strongest partnerships in F1. A strong relationship between Gucci and Alpine's parent company, Kering, which also includes Lotus Racing, adds another layer to the negotiation process





minutounocom / 🏆 7. in AR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Motorsports Alpine F1 Team Gucci Sponsorship Fashion Brand Italian Luxury Fashion Brand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clubs Formação's Figures Attend Salon to Meet Commitment before Triumph, Style Hair to Coincide with Club ColorsRiver's figures honored the commitment they made before their victory over T in the Torneo Apertura 2026's knockout stages. Lucas Zelarayán and Emiliano Rigoni fulfilled their promises to win the game and style their hair to match the club's colors. Other team members make promises and Thiago Cardozo, who will be sans mate for 2 weeks. Franco Vázquez also makes a promise but does not reveal its outcome.

Read more »

Argentina vs Argelia, la presencia de Youcef Atal sale del exilio luego de crisis en medio oriente y fútbolWhen Argentina's national team debuts against Algeria in the 2026 World Cup, a figure who nearly lost everything just over two years ago will be present. His name is Youcef Atal, and his inclusion in the Copa del Mundo is the final chapter of a personal reconstruction that included legal proceedings, a penal sentence, and the exile of his elite football career in Europe. To understand Atal's present, one must revisit October 2023, when he was a shining star of Nice in the French Ligue 1 and a prominent figure in European football. However, a tweet shared by the footballer in the midst of the escalating conflict in the Middle East contained hate speech and anti-Semitic calls for violence. The reaction was swift and harsh: he was kicked out of his club and labeled a persona non grata in French football. With no other choice, Atal sought refuge in Turkish and Qatari leagues. During this period, his football skills did not deteriorate. Vladimir Petković, the trainer of Algeria's team, considered Youcef Atal a fixed fixture in the lineup. Despite being relatively unknown internationally, Atal has become one of the fastest defenders in international football, and his presence makes rivals retreat. In the World Cup debut, he will be tasked with watching the zone typically occupied by Nico Gonzalez or Julian Alvarez.

Read more »

Luis Enrique quiere a Julián Álvarez en su dream team y al PSG no le tiembla la mano: 150 millones y un súper contrato para quedarse con la ArañaLas noticias más importantes de Argentina. Leé las Noticias de Hoy en Clarín. Conocé las Últimas noticias de Argentina y del mundo, información actualizada las 24 horas y en español.

Read more »

Alpine F1 team confirmed in negotiations for Gucci sponsorshipThe French Alpine Formula 1 team is reportedly in talks with luxury fashion brand Gucci for a potential naming sponsorship deal, despite earlier denials.

Read more »