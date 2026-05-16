Agency of Lotteries Released Official Numbers, Sharing Rich Details on Finales Draw

The agency recalls previous additions throughout the day and keeps viewers intrigued with the live stream of finales draw, adhering to the provincial law 9505 regarding the $10 prize amount.

La agencia de loterías distruyó los números oficiales de los sorteos y shareó las cifras ganadoras de la quiniela de Córdoba en el sorteo de La Previa.

Se colgó que los fondos obtenidos por esta deducción se asignaron al Proyecto de Asistencia Integral Córdoba (PAICOR), que otorga ayuda alimentaria a estudiantes en situación de vulnerabilidad en toda la provincia. Con varias ediciones durante la jornada, este juego tradicional de azar mantiene el interés de quienes esperan conocer los resultados para verificar sus apuestas. El sonñar con San Pedro representa guía espiritual y apertura de caminos. Representa las llaves del cielo: fe, oportunidades y autoridad moral.

Puede indicar la necesidad de orientación o validación de tus decisiones. También alude a juicio y perdón: abordar culpas, buscar redención o cerrar ciclos. Verlo en una puerta marca decisiones cruciales; recibir sus llaves, nuevas responsabilidades y confianza en tu camino. Poner bicarbonato de sodio y papel film en los rieles de la ventana: para qué sirve y por qué lo recomiendan.





Cronistacom / 🏆 16. in AR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lottery Game Finales Draw Win Check Agency Of Lotteries Share Baking Soda Film Window Benefits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seleccion Nacional confirma tres amistosos en Argentina para la VNL 2026The Argentina national volleyball team has added another stop in the country before traveling to the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL). The team will play three friendlies in Argentina, all in the interior, as a significant portion of the official activity will be held abroad this season. The matches will serve as preparation for the VNL and allow the Argentinian public to see the team up close, as it usually spends most of the year traveling and playing outside the country. Additionally, an exhibition match against Bulgaria is scheduled for June 6th at the covered stadium of Newell's in Rosario. Argentina has not played since September 21st, 2025, in the World Cup quarterfinals against Italy in the Philippines. The match against Bulgaria will be special as Bulgaria will be one of Argentina's rivals in the first stage of the VNL, which will take place in Brazil. The team will play Bulgaria on June 11th and Poland on June 24th. The top eight teams from the regular season, including the host country, will advance to the VNL Finals, whose location and dates have not been officially confirmed.

Read more »

U.S. President Donald Trump Announces 'Fantastic' Trade Deals, but Official Announcements Still PendingU.S. President Donald Trump announced 'fantastic' trade deals with China, but official announcements are still pending. The executives hope for concrete definitions.

Read more »

Etiqueta Nacional Se Puede Incluir Entre Los Medallistas 2026 De La Competencia Global Dedicada A La BebidaAn Nacional Label is Included among the 2026 Medallists in the global competition dedicated to this beverage. The official list informs about category, style, country, alcoholic strength, and Distinction (Gentility). According to the organization, each vermouth is tried inside its style to select winners, and the best in each category compete for the maximum recognitions. "Vecino" Came to the Market in 2023, after a process that started with vermouth trials in 2019 and took shape during the post-pandemic period. The project is rooted in the universe of artisanal beer and decided to re-convert the business into a classic beverage with a contemporary read. The Italian traditional vermouth, made with white wine, botanics, and a balance between sweetness, bitterness, and acidity. In its first version, the brand worked with "Despite the base being wine, modified with ajinjo (an aromatic herb that acts as an aperitif), it is also possible to change the base of wine and other botanicals.". In 2024, it clarified: "We wanted to go classic, traditional Italian vermouth, as deeply rooted and made with white wine, 16% alcohol, and 150 grams of sugar per liter. However, we managed to even lower the sugar percentage through the incorporation of burnt caramel, and we obtained a balance between sweetness, bitterness, and acidity of the wine: that's the key of the vermouth." Chocolates, confectionery and gourmet products. Based on a real case.

Read more »