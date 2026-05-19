Acusadas de intentar robar un celular y salir huyendo en plena parada de colectivos

A woman was accused of trying to steal a cell phone during a scuffle on the street in front of the train station, when a journalist was covering the increase in the collective bus fare.

Tension in a TN smartphone in Constitution: accused a woman of wanting to steal a cell phone. A sequence occurred while a journalist was covering the increase in the collective bus fare in front of the train station.

There were scuffles, screams, and the suspicious woman escaped among the people. Two women were fighting over a cell phone in front of the train station, while a journalist was interviewing passengers about the impact of the fare increase on their daily lives, when a woman in the background approached the journalist, presenting a bag to her and demanding her cell phone.

'I didn't steal anything,' she said as she was being forced to give the cell phone to the victim. The accused woman hurriedly crossed the street and went into the train station, and the forcejews were caught on video. The journalist, Julieta Vismara, interviewed passengers and asked them how the fare increases affected them. Moments later, a fight broke out between two women in front of the bus.

The accused woman, who also carried a large handbag, was forced to hand over her phone to the victim before escaping into the station





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Cell Phone Robbery TN Live News Street Scuffle Collective Bus Fare

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